'Harry Kane will regret it if he doesn't leave': Former Tottenham star believes striker needs to move to win trophies

Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur has been a consistent debate which has raged on for the eternity of time, and former Spurs defender William Gallas has now weighed in with his opinion.

Gallas played for the club between 2010 and 2013, playing 78 times in total across an injury-ravaged spell.

While he claims he had a good relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy during his time there, the Frenchman suggests Kane will be unable to lift a trophy if he doesn't leave for pastures new.

"I feel he has to leave to win trophies," Gallas told Genting Casino (opens in new tab). "I read something about Tottenham asking for a lot of money to sell him. I think at thirty years old, £100 million will be his price. For me he has to leave.

"I feel it he doesn’t leave, he will regret it. I’ve said this before. I don't want Harry to be like some of the players who have had the quality to lift the Premier League trophy but have failed to do it. At the end, when you stop playing, the only thing that you can see are your trophies.

"OK, he has individual records. OK he can become the top scorer in the history of the Premier League, but where are the trophies? He doesn’t have that feeling. He doesn't know what it feels like to lift the title, that's why he has to leave as I believe Daniel Levy can’t give him the players alongside him, to take Tottenham to the next level where they will win it. That is a problem."

Gallas continues, suggesting Levy's running of Tottenham makes it difficult for managers to succeed. With Spurs looking for a new manager after recently sacking Antonio Conte, Gallas believes this poses a problem.

“The next manager that goes into Tottenham has to accept the situation at the club and, I wonder if the very top managers will," he suggested.

"I’m not talking about money, I’m talking about the squad he will give to the next manager. Levy will say ‘that is the squad you will have this season, deal with it.’ If Tottenham appoint a big manager, he will know after three training sessions that he needs better players. It is that simple.

"Some managers might think, ‘OK, I’m going to deal with Daniel Levy.’ Daniel Levy is a business guy, so that is the first thing the next manager of Tottenham needs to know.”