Has Lionel Messi played his final ever Copa America match? Argentina captain a risk for quarter-final clash

By
published

Lionel Messi might have played the final Copa America match of his career

Argentina Copa America 2024 squad Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks downfield during a Copa America 2024 Group A match between Chile and Argentina at Metlife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is at risk of missing Argentina's Copa America 2024 quarter-final clash with Ecuador, with manager Lionel Scaloni highlighting the uncertainty over his captain's fitness.

Argentina progressed to the knockout stages of Copa America 2024 by topping Group A, winning all three of their games in the process. Messi, though, had to miss the final game against Peru due to a right leg injury sustained in their 1-0 win over Chile. 

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 