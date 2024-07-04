Has Lionel Messi played his final ever Copa America match? Argentina captain a risk for quarter-final clash

Lionel Messi is at risk of missing Argentina's Copa America 2024 quarter-final clash with Ecuador, with manager Lionel Scaloni highlighting the uncertainty over his captain's fitness.

Argentina progressed to the knockout stages of Copa America 2024 by topping Group A, winning all three of their games in the process. Messi, though, had to miss the final game against Peru due to a right leg injury sustained in their 1-0 win over Chile.

With Argentina taking on Ecuador on Friday, 5 July, Messi's fitness is still undetermined. Scaloni suggested that they will take things "day to day" without putting any pressure on the 37-year-old.

"We will train in a couple hours, and then we will decide," Scaloni said in a press conference on Wednesday. "One more day is always better, yesterday we had good sensations and today we will decide. Based on today's answer [In training], we will decide if Messi plays.

"I haven't spoken with him about the situation, I will talk to him today given it's match day -1. I thought it was fair that he took his time and train as much as possible. After talking, we will decide. I haven't talked to him, so we don't know if he will play."

Scaloni did admit, however that Messi's absence could prove an issue for the Argentina squad, with his team selection impacted by the presence, or lack thereof, of Messi.

The Argentina team ahead of facing Peru (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It alters when Leo doesn't play, it alters everyone, not just me," Scaloni said. "We will try for him to be there, and if not we will find the best for the team. He's game by game, and the team will conform to the rival."

In the other quarter-finals, Brazil face a difficult test against Uruguay. The Selecao failed to win their group, with Colombia - who will play against Panama - finishing above them.

Venezuela, meanwhile, are up against Canada, with the winner of that tie Argentina's opponents if they manage to make it through.

Messi sat out the team's latest game (Image credit: Getty Images)

