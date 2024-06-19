Sergio Aguero greets Lionel Messi and Argentina to Copa America with goats (yes, actual goats)

Argentina have arrived in Miami for this year’s Copa America to a strange welcome: Sergio Aguero will be waiting for them with a herd of goats.

Well, allegedly, anyway. There’s certainly photos of the Manchester City icon with some goats, though there’s no other Argentinian players to be found. The whole thing is of course a publicity stunt, arranged by gambling company Stake.com.

The whole thing is a play on the term ‘GOAT’, an acronym for ‘Greatest Of All Time’, which Stake wisely precede with ‘one of the’ when talking about Aguero given he played alongside the superior Lionel Messi.

Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Aguero said: “I’ve played with the GOAT, and it was great to spend the day with some more of his kind! If Argentina can win Copa America, then they can cement their legacy as one of the Greatest Teams of All Time."

Argentina will be looking to defend their Copa America crown having won the tournament in 2021, with Angel Di Maria scoring the only goal of the game in the final against Brazil. They will kick off this year’s campaign by facing Canada, Chile and Peru in the group stage.

On his country’s prospects, Aguero said: “Argentina is always a candidate... but, pressure? I don't think so. I think we're used to this. Now, it's about preserving the style and team concept we've developed. We won what we've won because of this.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sergio Aguero played with Messi 90 times (Image credit: PA)

“The players that were part of that process should pass it on to the newcomers. It's great that it happens naturally. The national squad is richer for all the new talent, and they'll keep growing because of this.”

Now plying his trade for Inter Miami, Messi will be in familiar surroundings at Argentina’s Florida base, which Argentina also used to warm up for a pre-World Cup friendly in 2022 before going on to win the tournament. Hey, why change a winning formula?

Aguero added: “There's a big expat community in Miami of Argentinians, and many other Latin Americans who support our side.

“With Leo playing [for] the local Inter [Miami], that sentiment grows even more. But there are a lot of Mexicans, Colombians, Venezuelans too.

“We can say that Miami is likely the place with the most people rooting for different teams of Copa America at least.”

Aguero retired in 2021 shortly after leaving City and having a half-season spell at Barcelona that was curtailed after he suffered a cardiac arrhythmia that led doctors to advise him to hang up his boots.

More Copa America 2024 stories

We have a rundown of all the squads at the 2024 Copa America, and a more detailed look at the Argentina side that are looking to hold on to the trophy.

Plus, Ronaldino has explained why he won't be watching Brazil at the Copa America.



FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup is happening in America next year, it could actually be brilliant - but they’ve made one huge mistake