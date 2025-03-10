'He had a really good game: playing with his card on FIFA you know his pace is ridiculous! So, I thought, I’m not going to outrun him here...' Harvey Elliott reveals how playing FIFA helped him score his brilliant winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain

By
published

The Liverpool star has given gamers the perfect excuse to put in the hours on their consoles

Harvey Elliott celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 5 March, 2025
Harvey Elliott celebrates his winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League (Image credit: Alamy)

Harvey Elliott’s four-minute cameo proved to make all the difference last week when Liverpool completed a stunning smash and grab raid in their Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old replaced Mohamed Salah for the final stages of a clash which the hosts had dominated in the Parcs des Princes and netted with his first touch of the ball to give Arne Slot’s side a slender first-leg advantage ahead of Tuesday night’s return leg at Anfield.

The goal, which came via a lightning speed breakaway after he was picked out by Darwin Nunez came during a game which saw PSG pepper 27 shots at the Liverpool goal with goalkeeper Alisson making nine saves.

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott opens up on his Paris Saint-Germain winner

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, greets player Harvey Elliott after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France.

Elliott and Arne Slot celebrate after the win in Paris (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Elliott’s remarkable winner was his fourth goal of the season and third in the Champions League this term, and means Liverpool will start the second leg as favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, where either Aston Villa or Club Brugge await the winners.

And according to Elliott, Liverpool have video games to thank for the strike, as the former Fulham man’s time spent playing FIFA (latterly EA Sports FC) helped tee him up when he entered the action in place of Salah.

Elliott was alerted to Nuno Mendes' key trait by playing FIFA

Elliott was alerted to Nuno Mendes' key trait by playing FIFA (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Obviously watching Nuno Mendes against Mo, he had a really, really good game and watching him from before and playing with his card on FIFA you know his pace is ridiculous,” Elliott admitted to Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video.

“So, I thought, I’m not going to outdo him for pace here so I was just seeing how the moment would go. He went like this [turned] and saw me, and then he turned his back so he was facing straight forward.

“And I thought, right if there’s ever a time I need to use whatever speed I have in me, it’s now!”

Elliott - who was voted at No.9 in FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers in the world in 2023 - again made an impact after coming off the bench on Saturday, when he was introduced by Slot at half-time with Liverpool trailing 1-0 to bottom-dwellers Southampton. The England U21 international gave the Reds some much needed urgency and helped seal a 3-1 win.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Elliott and company will be looking to finish off the job on Tuesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfielder - currently valued at €35milion by Transfermarkt - will be hoping that these cameos will be enough to convince Slot that he deserves a place in the starting XI against the French champions, after the Dutchman admitted he may have got his selection wrong against Southampton.

"He got 45 minutes today because he did so well in Paris,” Slot said post-match. “But there's also a reason why I played so many times the other ones and all the time they deserved that trust.

“But today, if I could do it one more time over, I would have started it differently than I started today… but you don't know this in advance."

Harvey Elliott sat down with Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video with the full video available here.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Chelsea step up pursuit for £30m star from second division side as they seek Jadon Sancho alternative: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Gary Neville reveals what made Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta storm out of Sky Sports interview
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Chelsea step up pursuit for £30m star from second division side as they seek Jadon Sancho alternative: report
See more latest
Most Popular
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Chelsea step up pursuit for £30m star from second division side as they seek Jadon Sancho alternative: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Gary Neville reveals what made Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta storm out of Sky Sports interview
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Chelsea eye 'big-money' Bellingham move to re-charge their squad: report
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Manchester City
Liverpool could still make money from Trent Alexander-Arnold departure, thanks to key FIFA rule change: report
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United scores 1st goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Manchester United star admits referee Anthony Taylor helped them in clash with Arsenal
Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season
'I don’t think he’s good enough, passing often goes wrong. We are somewhat limited up front but even then, you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now.' Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee slammed by national team manager
Ruben Amorim looks downcast on the sidelines for Manchester United
'Manchester United look confused about what they're being asked to do - he's certainly not getting the best out of them., I wouldn't bet a single penny on them getting to the next round' Alan Shearer issues damning verdict of Europa League hopes
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Papiss Cisse of Newcastle scores the opening goal despite the efforts from Branislav Ivanovic (L) and John Terry of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
'Pardew showed me a video of Shearer’s goals. Control, bam! Control, turn, bam! I was stunned, then said, "Give me that shirt, I always take number nine"': Newcastle cult hero recalls making confident move upon signing for Magpies 13 years ago
13 October 1993 Rotterdam, World Cup Qualifying match, Netherlands v England, Ronald Koeman scores a goal from a free kick. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)
‘Yes, Ronald Koeman should have been sent off against England in 1993, but David Platt also could have stayed on his feet – that’s never mentioned’ Former Three Lions star on playing in one of the country’s most infamous matches
Kevin Keegan celebrates with teammate John Toshack after scoring a goal for Liverpool
‘I was close, very close, to managing Liverpool. I thought it was done, but they went for Joe Fagan. From there, nothing worked out and I lost my motivation’: Ex-Real Madrid boss reveals missing out on Anfield job