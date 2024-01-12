Manchester United: Dortmund chief addresses plan to sign Jadon Sancho permanently

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has rejoined Borussia Dortmund on loan – and now one Dortmund chief has spoken about the eventual plan to re-sign the star permanently.

The 23-year-old made 137 appearances for the German outfit in four years, having left Manchester City's academy in search of minutes elsewhere. Sancho became one of the most hyped young stars in the world and left the Bundesliga for Manchester United in a blockbuster £73 million move to Old Trafford.

But things have turned sour between the attacker and manager Erik ten Hag, with Sancho left out of every one of the Dutchman's squads since he was omitted for the defeat against Arsenal. Now, Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has spoken openly about his side's chances of bringing Sancho home on a permanent transfer.

Jadon Sancho has struggled at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We don't have a buy option for Sancho," Kehl told Ruhr Nachrichten BVB via Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"Staying here beyond this season? You can never rule anything out… but we know what kind of market value he can generate. I'm not naive, but we'll let things come to us."

Dortmund have since sold the likes of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland for big money, hence Kehl's reference to the "market value" of players at Signal Iduna Park soaring. Sancho's contract at Manchester United runs until 2026 with the option of an extra year, so it remains unlikely that BVB could sign him on a cost-effective deal – and that United have sent him back to rehabilitate his value for a future sale.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent Sancho back to the club he made his name at – probably to garner market interest ahead of a summer move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon signing for United midway through Euro 2020, Sancho became the second-most expensive English player of all time behind Harry Maguire – but is now further down the list behind the likes of fellow Schwarzgelben star Bellingham, Declan Rice and now Bundesliga rival Harry Kane.

Sancho was given the No.10 shirt at his unveiling as a Dortmund player.

