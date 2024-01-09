Manchester United in 'advanced talks' to close first signing of the Ratcliffe era for £44m: report

Manchester United are looking to bring in a £44 million star as the first signing of their new era, spearheaded by investment from INEOS billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already met with new director and lifelong Red Devils supporter Ratcliffe, claiming that the chat was productive. Manchester United are expected to make signings this month, as changes ring at the club.

“Very positive, I have to say,” Ten Hag said of the meeting. “So many hours we sit together. On many issues we were on the same page. I can say that it was a very constructive meeting and we’re looking forward to working with each other.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has bought a stake in Manchester United (Image credit: DIRK WAEM/AFP via Getty Images)

French publication Les Bons Conceil Du Sports have claimed that United's first signing could well be Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini, with the club in "advanced negotiations" with the Bergamo outfit over a move.

While Les Bons Conceil Du Sports are not a big-name source, HITC have somewhat affirmed the story by claiming that United have had scouts watching the leggy defender of late. Scalvini operates in a back three most often for his club but has played as a defensive midfielder in the past, too.

United are no strangers to negotiating with Atalanta, having dealt with them over the signing of Rasmus Hojlund over the summer – but this deal could well be cheaper. Scalvini reportedly has a release clause of £44m.

Giorgio Scalvini is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The now 20-year-old was named at No.22 of FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers to watch this season, as we noted that, "He has good reading of play, he's calm under pressure and his passing range is good."

Scalvini is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

