Manchester United want versatile Barcelona star to kick-start summer transfer activity: report

Manchester United are targeting an important Barcelona player ahead of the summer transfer window, as they look to complete their business early.

While the future of Erik ten Hag is uncertain, following the minority ownership takeover of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United have made a number of backroom staff appointments in an attempt to create a better off-field operation regarding transfers.

With that in mind, a shortlist of potential right-backs has been drawn up at Old Trafford, with one versatile Barcelona star at the forefront of the club's thinking.

Dalot could be replaced at right-back this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back, with Jules Kounde a leading name.

The Frenchman's ability to play at both right-back and centre-back is seen as a positive at Old Trafford, with both positions identified as ones that need upgrading this summer.

Kounde won't come cheap, though, with three years still remaining on his Barcelona deal having only joined the club in the summer of 2022. Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old at £42m, though the Catalan side will likely demand more for a player who has made 39 starts in all competitions this season.

Kounde is being tracked by Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also mentions Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries as options for Manchester United, with both putting in great performances for Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, respectively. But with all three set to play Champions League football next term, a move to Old Trafford might not appeal, with Manchester United currently only qualifying for the Europa Conference League at this stage.

In FourFourTwo's view, a right-back doesn't necessarily seem like a position that Manchester United will prioritise in the summer, with other areas of the pitch in more pressing need of reinforcements. Wan-Bissaka and Dalot have both performed well this term, and have also filled in at left-back when needed.

Kounde, though, could be the upgrade United have been searching for in that position, with his ability to play at right-back another plus in his potential signing. It would make more sense, therefore, that Kounde is a better option than both Frimpong and Dumfries for the Red Devils at this time.

