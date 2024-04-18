Manchester United eyeing right-sided Serie A star who could solve defensive issues: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester United are looking at fixing one of their major problems with a Serie A star

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on at Carrington.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on at Carrington. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are said to be keeping close tabs on a talented 23-year-old right-back from Serie A.

The Red Devils have struggled tremendously in defence this season with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all missing large parts of the current campaign.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1