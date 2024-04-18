Manchester United eyeing right-sided Serie A star who could solve defensive issues: report

Manchester United are said to be keeping close tabs on a talented 23-year-old right-back from Serie A.

The Red Devils have struggled tremendously in defence this season with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all missing large parts of the current campaign.

Despite progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals for a second successive season, Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his defensive options later this year and scouts have already been sent to watch one Italian superstar.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are reading a summer swoop for Torino star Raoul Bellanova.

Valued at around £25million, Bellanova can operate anywhere over on the right and would provide solid cover in a whole host of different positions.

As we have seen in Italy over the last few years, Serie A sides are beginning to develop players to play in more than one role, coined largely this season by the successes of Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi.

Torino are still within reaching distance of qualifying for Europe next year and Bellanova has featured 33 times for his club. registering six assists along the way.

Having also made his international debut for Italy, the 23-year-old can play at right-back and right midfield and would be a shrewd addition to Ten Hag's system.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The young defender has also been jovial in the past regarding his position, insisting he is willing to play anywhere for the benefit of his team.

“There were a few teams on me, but I chose Toro because I saw great interest," he began after signing for the Italian outfit last summer.

"The coach also called me, so I no longer had any doubts. Left back? I did it both in Cagliari and at Inter.

"I prefer to play on the right, where I am better. But if there is a need, I can do everything except goalkeeper!"

