Hearts duo in contention to face leaders

Hearts hope to have Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring back from injury when they host Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Rangers.

But Steven Naismith and Loic Damour are unlikely to be risked as they bid to return from hamstring problems.

Defenders Craig Halkett (knee), John Souttar (ankle) and Ben Garuccio (knee), midfielder Jamie Walker (broken leg) and forwards Craig Wighton (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Rangers duo Ryan Kent and Jon Flanagan are in contention for the leaders.

Attacker Kent has resumed training following a hamstring injury as has full-back Flanagan, who is back from a hernia problem.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is on the way back from a leg injury but the game comes too son while Jordan Jones (knee) continue to step up his recovery.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, White, Hickey, Berra, Smith, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Bozanic, Haring, Whelan, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Doyle, Zlamal.

Provisional Rangers squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Kamara, Docherty, King, Barker, Arfield, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham, Aribo.