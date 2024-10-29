‘He’s won everything for Liverpool’ – Mark Lawrenson tips Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool exit

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool and link up with England team-mate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Lawrenson believes the defender should leave Anfield with the fans’ blessings if an agreement cannot be reached over a new deal.

“When you look at Trent, he's [Arne Slot] got a ready-made replacement from that point of view [Conor Bradley],” he told FourFourTwo in association with Freebets.com.

“The rumour mill about Trent is that he will be joining his mate [Jude Bellingham] at Real Madrid. If you had a chance, why wouldn't you want to go and play for Real Madrid?

Liverpool set for summer of upheaval?

“He's won everything for Liverpool, so people can't turn around and say, ‘oh, I can't believe he's going, he should stay.’ He's been brilliant. Liverpool have lost top players in this particular way before and have always responded.”

The future of Virgil van Dijk has become clearer after news surfaced that the skipper had begun talks over a new contract, while Mohamed Salah has previously admitted this could be his last season at the club.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrenson believes that tying down Van Dijk should be Liverpool’s number one priority and added, “You can't get Virgil Van Dijks anywhere; he's the captain and still an outstanding player. That's really, really important.

“Salah's a goal machine. Does he want one last club? That is quite possible. I'm not sure, as it's all very quiet about him.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League and their legendary former defender is expecting a tense three-way tussle for the title alongside Manchester City and Arsenal.

“I think any one of those three sides can win it. Arsenal are having a few problems at the moment, with sendings off, but they're a very good side.

VIDEO The Brilliant Way Arne Slot Changed Liverpool Against Arsenal

“There's no doubt that City will be up there, but if they lose Haaland, that might be a major problem as they haven't really got a ready-made replacement for him.

“Liverpool are right up there, and it’s going to be a fight to the death among those three teams.”

Mark Lawrenson was speaking to FourFourTwo in association with Freebets.com.