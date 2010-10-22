Hickersberger returns to old club Al Wahda

The 62-year-old Austrian has rejoined the club he led in the group stages of this year's AFC Champions League on Thursday after less than six months with Bahrain, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on their website.

Bahrain, who have been drawn in Group C of the January 7-29 Asian Cup in Qatar with South Korea, India and Australia, will be led by assistant coach Marjan Eid for the eight-team Gulf Cup in Yemen next month.