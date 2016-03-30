Hodgson reveals Terry talks as centre-back search continues
Roy Hodgson is desperate for improvement from England in central defence ahead of Euro 2016 and could turn to an old face.
England manager Roy Hodgson has spoken to John Terry as his search for a left-sided centre-back continues ahead of Euro 2016.
Hodgson's team conceded four goals in two friendlies in the past week, claiming a 3-2 win away to Germany before losing 2-1 to Netherlands.
Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling started in the heart of the defence in Berlin before the latter was partnered by John Stones at Wembley.
But centre-back remains an area of concern for Hodgson ahead of Euro 2016, where England will face Russia, Wales and Slovakia in Group B.
"There are, in my opinion, no left-sided centre-backs who are English playing in the league who are at least at the level of the ones we are choosing and that's a fact of life and there's not much we can do about it," he said.
"The point that we haven't got the left-sided one is quite right, but there is nothing I can do about that unless suddenly in the next five weeks some brilliant English left-sided centre-back appears on the scene and I don't anticipate that."
Terry retired from international football in late 2012 and the Chelsea defender has struggled with injuries this season.
Hodgson revealed he had spoken to the 35-year-old, but rarely considered asking Terry to come out of retirement.
"I had a long chat with John the other day, he's a very nice guy," he said.
"But because he retired so long ago - he retired four years ago - he doesn't feature in my thinking too often.
"But I can't deny that is a valid point. He is a left-sided centre-half, although not a left-sided player. He's right-footed."
