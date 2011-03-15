Holders Inter face uphill struggle at Bayern

Inter must become only the second team in the Champions League to recover from a home defeat with an away win in the second leg after slumping to a last-gasp loss to the team they beat in last season's final.

They will most likely be without Argentine striker Diego Milito, who also missed the first leg with a hamstring injury and defender Lucio is also doubtful.

Bayern, whose coach Louis van Gaal will leave at the end of the season after the German champions' erratic campaign in which they are going to miss out on all other silverware, have never lost to Inter at home.

Their 2-0 defeat by the Italians in last season's final meant they missed out on a treble-winning campaign after clinching the domestic double.

Van Gaal has a fully fit squad to choose from with the exception of defender Diego Contento who is lacking match fitness after suffering a back injury.