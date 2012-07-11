Hulk: I have not talked to any other clubs

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to the Blues.

Reports last month suggested the two sides had come to an agreement that would see the 25-year-old ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season.

However, Hulk has now stated that no such deal is in place and hinted he may remain with the Portuguese champions next term.

"I have done nothing with Chelsea or any other club," he told Lancenet. "I have four more years on my contract with Porto and I’m focusing on the national team.

"I haven’t talked to anyone. As everyone knows, I don’t follow negotiations closely as that will make me lose my focus. I let my agent deal with that stuff."