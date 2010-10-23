Hyypia tears ankle ligament
By app
BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen defender Sami Hyypia will be out for several weeks after tearing an ankle ligament in training before their midweek Europa League 0-0 draw at Greece's Aris Salonika, the club said on Saturday.
"The Finn tore a ligament in his left ankle in the final training session before the match against Aris, as medical tests showed upon his return to Germany," Leverkusen said in a statement.
"He will be out for several weeks."
The 37-year-old centre-back, who joined Leverkusen last year after a decade at Liverpool, will not need surgery.
