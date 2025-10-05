Spain World Cup 2026 squad: Luis de la Fuente's full team for October's qualifiers

Alvaro Morata kisses the European Championship trophy after Spain's win over England in the final of Euro 2024.

The Spain World Cup 2026 squad is edging ever closer.

Luis de la Fuente has named a strong group of players as Spain look to get within touching distance of qualification to World Cup 2026 next summer in North America.

Last time out, they saw off Bulgaria and Turkey, scoring nine times and conceding none in two games away from home as they got their qualification up and running.

The European champions go into the tournament as one of the favourites for the trophy, with a squad full of talent – but perhaps more importantly, they have a winning system.

The Spanish have long been lauded for their brand of tiki-taka, with De La Fuente adding a punch of directness to the pass-heavy style, with wingers capable of taking on their men and midfielders who can crash the box.

It's certainly working so far: Spain won the Euros at a canter, really, and are now looking for their second world title.

But given that they've not won a knockout match since that defining World Cup final in 2010… is that asking a little much?

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Spain World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: David Raya (Arsenal)

GK: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

GK: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

DF: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

DF: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

DF: Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilabo)

DF: Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

DF: Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

DF: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

MF: Rodri (Manchester City)

MF: Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal)

MF: Pedri (Barcelona)

MF: Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

MF: Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

MF: Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

FW: Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

FW: Jesus Rodriguez (Como)

FW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

FW: Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano)

FW: Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

FW: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

FW: Alvaro Morata (Como)

Fixtures and results

Spain's fixtures and results

October 14th: Spain vs Bulgaria, Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain

October 10th: Spain vs Georgia, Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain

September 7: Turkiye 0-6 Spain, Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, Konya, Turkiye

September 4: Bulgaria 0-3 Spain, Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria

June 8: Portugal 2-2 Spain (5-3 pens), Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

June 5: Spain 5-4 France, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

March 23: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (5-4 pens), Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

March 20: Netherlands 2-2 Spain, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Manager

Who is Spain's manager?

Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis de la Fuente has spent the last 12 years in the Spanish national team set up, leading the under-19, under-21 and the under-23 Olympic sides, before being given the reins to the senior side in 2022.

His side were incredible at the 2024 European Championships, with a blend of youth and experience ensuring they won the competition for the fourth time.

The time he spent around the youth sides has allowed him to bring several players with him into the first team.

Star player

Who is Spain's star player?

Lamine Yamal poses with the European Championship trophy after Spain's Euro 2024 final win against England in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal is already a serial winner. He won two league titles, a Copa del Rey and a European Championship all before his 18th birthday, and was ranked second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

At Euro 2024 he registered four assists and scored once in seven games. His goal came in the semi-final and was arguably goal of the tournament beating Mike Maignan from 30 yards out.

He is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now and will be looking to improve his already impressive career with a World Cup win just after he turns 19 in July 2026.

Predicted XI

Formation 4-3-3

GK: Unai Simon

RB: Pedro Porro

CB: Robin Le Normand

CB: Dean Huijsen

LB: Marc Cucurella

DM: Martin Zubimendi

CM: Mikel Merino

CM: Pedri

RW: Lamine Yamal

LW: Nico Williams

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal