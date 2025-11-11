Lionel Messi reveals Barcelona return hope after 'secret' Camp Nou visit

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona this week as speculation continues to linger about a potential return.

Messi, 38, recently signed fresh terms with MLS giants Inter Miami, with the Argentine footballing hero set to remain in the United States until at least 2028.

So why was he back at Camp Nou, and what does this mean for his football future, with time, almost certainly, running out?

Why was Lionel Messi back at Barcelona's Camp Nou?

With Argentina set to play Angola in an international friendly later this week, Messi was back in Spain to link up with his La Albiceleste team-mates ahead of training in Alicante.

Instead of getting his head down, the 38-year-old decided he wanted to make a quick pit stop at his old stomping ground, as renovations continue. Camp Nou is already a year behind schedule, as contractors work tirelessly to complete the project.

According to The Athletic, the former PSG star was allowed access to the ground by Limak, the Turkish construction company in charge of the venue’s refurbishment.

As seen on Instagram, Messi's post has now been liked by over 24 million users, as he paid a touching tribute to the place which helped him win a whopping seven Ballon d'Or awards.

“Last night I returned to a place I have missed with all my soul,” he began. “A place where I was extraordinarily happy, where a thousand times you made me feel like the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to.”

Speculation has since swooped in, with Messi opting to leave Barca back in 2021, due to the club being in the midst of financial difficulties. Juan Laporta and Messi's relationship became strained, and as such, the 2022 World Cup winner moved to PSG.

The report from The Athletic adds that recent politics surrounding Laporta's future means Messi's return as a player is still not out of the question, although his new contract in the US may suggest otherwise.

Now looking beyond his playing career, it does feel that time is ticking as to whether a return is even possible as he closes in on his 40s.

FourFourTwo admits it would break not only the internet, but the footballing world, should he make a seismic return to Spain, but the only aspect we can see that happening is regarding the testimonial game being dubbed when Camp Nou is reopened.