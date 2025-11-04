When will Barcelona move back to Camp Nou?

Barcelona have been a club in exile in their own city for the past two seasons. The Spanish champions relocated to the Olimpic Lluis Companys at the start of 2023-24 and their return to the Camp Nou has suffered a series of delays.

The redeveloped home of Barcelona has been proposed as a host stadium for the Champions League final in 2029, by which time it will have been in use at its full 105,000 capacity for some time.

While the full reopening of the stadium is still a way off, Barcelona are ready to begin test events and a phased repatriation.

When will the new Camp Nou open?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first event at the Camp Nou, an open training session for the men’s first team, is set to take place on Friday, November 7.

“The capacity will be capped to 23,000 spectators, located in the tribune and south goal areas,” reports The Stadium Business.

“It will also serve as a technical and operational test to ensure the proper functioning of systems and access points as part of the stadium’s gradual reopening process.

“All proceeds will go to the Blaugrana Bracelets project which aims to improve the emotional wellbeing of hospitalised children while also supporting research into therapies that can improve the course of illnesses.”

The next phases will increase the capacity of the stadium to 45,000 and then 60,000, before the remaining capacity is added next year. Full capacity completion is expected for June 2026.

According to The Athletic, there are plans in place for a matchday return to Camp Nou before the end of the month.

“The club hope to return for the home match against Athletic Club on November 22, but nothing is official,” report Laia Cervello Herrero and Pol Ballus. “This is the date which has been set behind the scenes as a possibility, although they are keeping silent so far, given the number of delays they have faced.”

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona (Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The stadium was originally built in the 1950s and opened in September 1957. It is undergoing its second major renovation. When construction began in the summer of 2023, a partial-capacity opening date of December 2024 was slated

The 23,000 fans who take to the new seats at the new Camp Nou on Friday will be treated to a training session involving the reigning champions of La Liga and a host of world-famous individual stars including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona face Club Brugge in Belgium when Champions League action continues on Wednesday before visiting Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday evening.