'I don't think he has a clue' Chelsea make Mauricio Pochettino decision amid claims he DOES NOT know his best team: report

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to continue as Chelsea boss this summer as the club remains set on seeing through their long-term project.

The Blues have endured an indifferent campaign thus far but did secure a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Pochettino, who has won 11 of his 27 Premier League games in charge, once again opted to rotate his squad and claims have resurfaced over the amount of trust he has in some of his players.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea remain clear in their vision that Pochettino is the right man to lead the club forward into next season.

With it unlikely the Blues will qualify for Europe, chances are the former Spurs boss will still be in a job despite continuing talk around his future.

Having lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool back in February there are hopes that Chelsea will once again reach Wembley later this year.

Speaking via the BBC as relayed by the Daily Mail, former Aston Villa forward Dion Dublin believes the Argentine coach is still unclear on which players are best suited to Chelsea's system, despite their large-scale summer overhaul.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the Blues' 2-2 draw at Brentford in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They have to give him the time as the quality is potentially there but he's got to figure out what he can make better, what he needs to get out the door and figure out who is his best XI. I don't think he has a clue as he's got so many players," began Dublin.

"It was always going to be a season about ups and downs. They've been playing really well against the bigger teams like Liverpool, Man City but when they have to make the game itself they have struggled here and there.

"Yes, the punters they want trophies but it's a different club it's taking time and you have to be patient. You have to understand a lot of the young players.

"They have got a lot of young players who have to develop and they have to take time with. You can see they're talented but it will take time."

