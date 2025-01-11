‘I said yes to Manchester United, even though it was tough to understand everything that Sir Alex Ferguson was saying, but Borussia Dortmund said no’: Robert Lewandowski reveals failed Old Trafford move a decade ago

Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he agreed to sign for Manchester United while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge at Old Trafford, but Borussia Dortmund stopped him from leaving.

Blackburn famously wanted the Polish striker in 2010 when he was on the verge of departing Lech Poznan, but Lewandowski ultimately ended up deciding on Borussia Dortmund. That decision paid off, too, with his first two seasons ending with two Bundesliga titles.

After a stunning 2011/12 campaign, in which he managed 30 goals in all competitions for Dortmund, Manchester United registered an interest. Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to rivals Manchester City, Sir Alex Ferguson was keen on adding some more firepower to his attack for the next campaign.

Manchester United and Robert Lewandowski agreed - Borussia Dortmund didn't

Lewandowski was wanted by Manchester United

A move failed to materialise, however, with Lewandowski's employers refusing to do a deal.

"I said yes to Manchester United. I think it was after my second season at Dortmund," Lewandowski tells FourFourTwo.

Van Persie arrived at Old Trafford instead

"I was talking to Sir Alex Ferguson – my English wasn’t good then and with his Scottish accent, I was trying to understand everything but it was very tough to understand every word he was saying!

"But as a 22- or 23-year-old guy, I was so happy to speak with Sir Alex Ferguson – he wants you and you say, ‘OK’. But I told Borussia Dortmund that I wanted to join Manchester United and Dortmund said no. If they had said yes, I was probably going to play for Manchester United."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead of Lewandowski, Manchester United ended up signing Robin van Persie from Arsenal for just £24m. The Dutchman scored 26 times in the Premier League to ensure Manchester United wrestled the title back, although Lewandowski enjoyed a fine season of his own.

Though he ended 2012/13 trophyless, that season saw the rest of Europe sit up and take notice of Lewandowski. He bagged 24 times in the Bundesliga, and also became the first player to score four times in a Champions League semi-final as Dortmund beat Real Madrid 4-1 in the first leg of their tie.