Ibrahimovic confident Manchester United will reach Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is confident Manchester United can finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

United sit fifth in the Premier League with 10 matches left, but they do have two games in hand over third-placed Liverpool and have played one fewer than Manchester City directly above them.

Jose Mourinho's side – who can also return to Europe's top table by winning the Europa League – face Everton on Tuesday and Ibrahimovic is brimming with confidence ahead of the encounter at Old Trafford.

"One game can change a lot, suddenly you can be third, fourth, fifth, sixth," Ibrahimovic told MUTV.

"First is too far away, second probably also. But otherwise it is very tight and if you succeed in winning two or three games in a row then you are in the Champions League spots.

"I think we will make it and we will be there. We have gained the points we need to be in the Champions League, though we are on the limit now.

"A little bit more and we will reach the top four I believe."

. is available tonight and was on target last time we faced Everton, back in December. April 4, 2017

Ibrahimovic returns from his three-game ban when United take on the Toffees and he is delighted to be back again.

"I feel good," the striker added. "I missed Old Trafford and the games with my team, but finally I am back and hopefully I come back with positive vibes.

"Before I was more emotional and deep into my feelings when I had to watch on from the sidelines, but now it is more that I look at the game and I have trust in my team-mates, I have confidence in them.

"It is part of the game, you cannot always play. Sometimes you are out for injuries or suspensions like in my case or for other reasons. You learn from everything."

United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in December, with Ibrahimovic on target.