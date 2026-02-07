How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: live streams & TV details in repeat of 2025 Europa League final

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today in the latest edition of one of the Premier League's great chaotic fixtures, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Last May, Manchester United and Spurs put it all on the line in Bilbao. The Europa League finalists had both stumbled badly in the Premier League and only European success could salvage something from the season.

Spurs won the Europa League and claimed a place in the Champions League. As they meet for the second time this season, it doesn't seem ridiculous to ask whether they'd swap places.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is this weekend's Saturday lunchtime kick-off on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the Premier League. It will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network via Sling.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur through Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League preview

Man United are somewhat remarkably winless in their last eight meetings with Spurs in all competitions, a sequence that dates back as far as a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in October 2022.

Traditionally, this is a fixture that serves up plenty of goals. In the Premier League era alone there's been a 6-1 away win for Spurs, a 5-2, a 4-0 away win for United and a famous 5-3 Red Devils victory at White Hart Lane.

There hasn't been a goalless draw between Man United and Spurs for more than a decade and interim head coach Michael Carrick will be desperate for his team to impose their will on this 12.30pm kick-off.

They've won all three matches on his watch and are now nicely perched just inside the Premier League's top four with that elusive Champions League return in their crosshairs.

Tickets

If their opponents are enjoying the benefits of a mid-season managerial change, Spurs are labouring under Thomas Frank after his summer appointment.

Now 14th in the table, the Europa League holders are on a six-match winless run in the Premier League. The Champions League is offering some relief elsewhere but those six matches were against Brentford, Sunderland, Bournemouth, West Ham United, Burnley and Man City.

Spurs were able to correct course for long enough to ride a spectacular Dominic Solanke double to a point at the Etihad Stadium but supporters have every right to be livid about that little run of form.

Bumping up against a freshly in-form United on their own patch might be the last thing Spurs needed. With home games against Newcastle United and Arsenal to follow, Frank could be heading into a pivotal fortnight.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

If you told us no human being had ever correctly predicted a Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur scoreline, we wouldn't be entirely surprised. Goals please.