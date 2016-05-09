Ibrahimovic coy on PSG future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed to commit to Paris Saint-Germain when asked about his future at the Ligue 1 awards night on Sunday.

The PSG striker has been central to the club’s dominance of the domestic scene, but faces an uncertain future with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United as well as a return to his former club AC Milan.

The Sweden international said while he was not actively seeking a return to Milan, he counted them as the biggest club he has played for and admitted he never wanted to leave them when PSG came calling.

"[My playing future] depends on others, not just me," Ibrahimovic said.

"What I want is to play, as for where that is, we will see. Soon you'll know everything and all this speculation will be over.

"I have a good relationship with Milan. I love Milan and in my view it's the biggest club I ever played for.

"I didn't want to leave Milan. My exit from Milan is the past and this is the future. Let's see what happens."

Ibrahimovic took out the Ligue 1 player of the year award on the night, the third time he has won the award in four seasons.

The 34-year-old has scored 35 goals in 29 league appearances this season, helping PSG win a fourth successive title.

PSG boss Laurent Blanc won coach of the year, while Steven Mandanda of Marseille was awarded the goalkeeper of the season.

Renne’s Ousmane Dembele won the young player of the year, and Angers midfielder Pierrick Capelle took out the goal of the season for his effort against Guingamp.