Ibrahimovic going nowhere during Euros - Hamren

Sweden head coach Erik Hamren has said it would "not be okay" for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fly to England to discuss a prospective transfer to Manchester United until after Euro 2016.

Ibrahimovic is set to end his four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires this month and he is expected to link up with United manager Jose Mourinho, whom he played for at Inter.

Hamren said the speculation around the 34-year-old's future would not affect his performances for Sweden but claimed the player would not be allowed to travel abroad to discuss a potential move.

"Players have their leisure time on the schedule, what they do then there's nothing I can do to control. But it would not be okay for Zlatan to fly to Manchester," said Hamren.

"I'm 100 per cent sure it [the speculation] will not affect Zlatan. He has been in the business a long time. He handles it perfectly."

Sweden face Republic of Ireland in their opening Group E match, before meeting Italy and Belgium, but Hamren was confident that his players would not be affected by the media attention around Ibrahimovic.

"The players of the national team are accustomed to all the rumours surrounding Zlatan too. They are familiar with it. There is absolutely nothing that has affected us negatively in the group.

"I am sure the rumours surrounding the captain will not affect the team. I understand there is a lot of Zlatan media, not only in Sweden. But, with us, it is nothing."