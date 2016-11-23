Ibrahimovic turned down United move under Van Gaal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he could have moved to Manchester United a year earlier than he did and says he conquers wherever he goes.

The 35-year-old joined Jose Mourinho's side from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of 2016-17 and the club plan to trigger his contract option for a second season.

Ibrahimovic could have ended up at Old Trafford when they were managed by Louis van Gaal, but instead opted to remain with PSG for a fourth campaign.

The former Sweden international is glad to have made it to United now, though, and feels they match the size of all of his former clubs, including Barcelona.

"I could have come here a year earlier but I stayed at PSG," said Ibrahimovic.

"I didn't feel the moment was there and I have no regrets.

"I came here when I was 35. I could stay at home and feel happy but no, I will travel alone and conquer wherever I go.

"I will never turn down a challenge. Many players will stay in one place and keep waiting for their mother to cook for them. I could have stayed in Malmo and been comfortable.

"I have found a club that is on a level will all the big clubs I have been at - Barcelona, AC Milan."

Ibrahimovic insisted United are doing everything they can to return to a point when they are competing for the game's top trophies.

"United haven't won any big trophies in the last years but we have people in position to bring the club back to where it belongs," he said.

"We are working hard for it. United has to be at the top every year, but it takes time."

Ibrahimovic was speaking ahead of United's Europa League match at home to Feyenoord on Thursday and he did not speak fondly towards their opponents.

"It was a long time since I was in Holland - when I was in Ajax, Feyenoord won nothing," he added.

"I have no feelings towards Feyenoord."