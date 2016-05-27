Ibrahimovic's next club 'a surprise' - agent Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's next club has not been decided despite reports linking the striker to Manchester United, according to the player's agent Mino Raiola.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired, with Sweden's captain now preparing to lead his team to Euro 2016.

But the transfer rumour mill is in overdrive and a reunion with United's new manager Jose Mourinho has been mooted, with Raiola stoking the fire by dropping hints about Ibrahimovic's next potential destination.

"Does it have to be United that Zlatan goes to? Will the whole of Sweden not sleep if it does not happen?" Raiola told Expressen.

"We have yet to decide, it'll be a surprise in the end. Everyone talks about United, which is why I don't talk to journalists a lot.

"There are clubs in England and Europe, some outside of Europe, but everyone thinks he must go to Manchester United. It's not true."

Raiola added that there is no rush for Ibrahimovic, who won the Serie A title with Mourinho at Inter, to sign a contract at another club.

"We're not in a hurry. I only care about securing something of quality," he said. "We'll see what happens, we have a good time ahead of us now.

"The only thing I can guarantee is that he will not quit. But where he will play next season, I cannot say anything about.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic is King and the club that buys him do not have to pay a transfer fee.

"This means that Ibrahimovic, who just finished a record season at PSG, can get an extra high salary. He is in a good bargaining position."