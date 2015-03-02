Icardi the future of Inter Milan, says Ausilio

While Inter have flattered to deceive in Serie A this season, Icardi has proved a constant goal threat and is the top-scorer in the division, alongside Juventus' Carlos Tevez, with 14 league strikes to his name.

That form has seen Manchester United and Chelsea both linked with a move for the 22-year-old striker, but Inter have played down any chance of him leaving.

"What if someone bids €40 million for him in the summer? Well we've got no intention of doing business, we're thinking of the present and future of this football club with Icardi," Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

"Our intentions are clear. We're building a team to last for a long time with very talented, young players.

"As well as Mateo Kovacic and Icardi, we've added more quality players such as Marcelo Brozovic and Xherdan Shaqiri and we want to continue in this vein."

Roberto Mancini's side fell to their eighth defeat of the campaign on Sunday against Fiorentina, a 1-0 loss leaving the 18-time champions marooned in mid-table.