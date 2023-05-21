‘I’m not that spoiled’: Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will embrace Europa League

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday all but ended their lingering hopes of Champions League qualification – but Jurgen Klopp is upbeat about the prospect of a Europa League campaign next term.

After dropping points in their last home game of the season, the Reds will have to settle for fifth place at best unless Manchester United lose their final two matches at home to Chelsea and Fulham.

Barring a miracle, Liverpool will be without Champions League football for the first time since 2016-17 – but Klopp is trying to see the positives in a less than ideal situation.

Reacting to Saturday’s result and its likely implications, the German told BBC Sport: “We will make it [the Europa League] our competition. I am not that spoiled.

“That we are already qualified for the Europa League is incredible with all these teams around us. That's really difficult and we did it; that is good.

“For so long we couldn't even hear the sound of the Champions League; that's how far away we were. The Europa League is absolutely fine. Let's see what we can do.”

Prior to this weekend, Liverpool had gone on a seven-match winning streak to give them a fighting chance of finishing in the top four – having looked completely out of it a couple of months ago.

Roberto Firmino’s 89th-minute equaliser – in his final appearance at Anfield before he leaves the Reds this summer – set up a grandstand finish, but Villa were able to hang on and keep their own bid for European qualification on track.

Liverpool end their campaign away to already relegated Southampton next Sunday – but they will be mathematically out of top-four contention if Man United pick up even a point against Chelsea this coming Thursday.