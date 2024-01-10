Tottenham tipped to land the next Enzo Fernandez, as transfer spree continues: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in yet another January addition.

With the deals for both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin close to completion, the Lilywhites are still looking to further bolster their options.

Captain Heung min-Son is set to miss all of January due to the Asian Cup, whilst injuries to Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven have forced Ange Postecoglou to act.

Son Heung-min is absent on Asia Cup duty this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

With plenty of South Americans already in the squad, Spurs could look to recruit one more by bringing in Boca Juniors star Ezequiel Fernandez. The 21-year-old is described as being a defensive playmaker in the Argentinian League and helped the Blue and Gold reach the final of this year's Copa Libertadores.

Boasting an impressive 86.6% pass success rate this season, he is often seen demanding possession from his defenders, playing in something of a deep-lying playmaker role.



He also averages 1.9 tackles per 90 and 0.9 interceptions per 90, further amplifying his capabilities at winning the ball back to help spring attacks for his side. Likely to be a relatively cheap option, OneFootball recently reported how fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion were also keen to bring the midfielder to England.

Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Said to be valued at £16 million, Fernandez has also represented Argentina twice at Under-23 level, further amplifying his pedigree at such a young age. Postecoglou recently explained what it is he looks for when bringing in new players, in an exclusive sit-down chat with FourFourTwo.

“I mean first, I don’t see them as players – they’re people,” he said during an exclusive interview for the November's issue.

“Particularly when you get to this level, there are so many wonderfully talented players around the world. People talk about recruiting, but it’s pretty hard to get it wrong as they’re all so good.

