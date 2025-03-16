'In those two games against Arsenal, where I thought this will be a real test for him, he certainly came out on top on both of Saliba and Gabriel': Newcastle striker Alexander Isak lauded by former Magpies striker ahead of League Cup final

By published

Newcastle star Alexander Isak could prove the difference in the League Cup final against Liverpool

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.
Newcastle striker Isak rated highly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle will need Alexander Isak on top form if they're to have a shot at beating Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday, with the Swede rated extremely highly by a former Magpies striker.

In the semi-finals against Arsenal, Isak might have only scored one of Newcastle's four goals, but he proved the difference by dominating William Saliba and Gabriel.

Sunday's game will present arguably an even tougher opponent in the shape of Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but Isak proved with his goal and during their 3-3 draw with the Reds at St. James' Park earlier this season he is able to cause them problems.

Newcastle star Alexander Isak lauded for performances

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has fifteen goals to his name this season

Isak played brilliantly in the semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Newcastle striker Les Ferdinand - who will be part of the Sky Sports team for the Carabao Cup final live on Sunday from 3pm - has been particularly impressed with Isak this season, highlighting the two legs against Arsenal in the semi-final as a real display of his quality.

"He does everything a fantastic centre-forward should," Ferdinand exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "He can come short or go long and his reading of the game is excellent. He's also got great hold up play. And the most important ingredient: he can score all types of goals.

Les Ferdinand in action for Newcastle United, August 1995

Les Ferdinand rates Isak extremely highly (Image credit: Alamy)

"When I look around at strikers in this country, strikers in Europe at the moment, he has to be up there with the best of them in terms of his all-round game. I've seen him play against Arsenal on two occasions, and Saliba and Gabriel is probably one of the hardest partnerships in the league, and for both games he's given them the runaround.

"They found him very, very difficult to get a hold of - and it's not just been those two games. I've seen him all season, sporadically, but in those two games specifically, where I thought this will be a real test for him, he certainly came out on top on both of them. So for me, looking at strikers in Europe at the moment, he's certainly one of the better ones."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp also highlights Isak versus Van Dijk as a key match-up at Wembley, too.

"There are lots of great players on show, and a great match-up in terms of Van Dijk against Isak," Redknapp tells FourFourTwo. "It could easily decide which way this game goes. I think it's got the makings of a classic."

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool F.C. during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England Newcastle Alexander Isak

Isak will face a difficult test against Van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Isak is the second best striker in the Premier League behind Erling Haaland, with his all-round play exceptional. Trophies and individual accolades will inevitably come during his career, perhaps starting on Sunday...

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

