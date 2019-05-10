Incredible week of dramatic comebacks in football

It was a monumental week of football, full of comebacks, drama and great individual performances.
Liverpool and Tottenham did the impossible and both came back from 3-0 aggregate deficits to book a place in the Champions League final, while Arsenal were brilliant in Valencia and Chelsea needed penalties to set up another all-English affair in the Europa League final.
That is not forgetting Manchester City putting one hand on the Premier League crown, way back on Monday, with Vincent Kompany’s brilliant goal.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look back at a wonderful week in pictures.
