Iniesta can't see Real selling Ramos

Andres Iniesta cannot see Barcelona's arch rivals Real Madrid allowing star centre-back Sergio Ramos to leave, amid strong interest from Manchester United.

Ramos has emerged as a transfer target for United, with the Spain international reportedly ready to end his 10-year stay in Madrid, while goalkeeper David de Gea is expected to move in the opposite direction.

The 29-year-old refused to dampen speculation that he is poised to move to Old Trafford, simply stating he is not in negotiations with any club when quizzed by reporters on Saturday.

However, Barca captain Iniesta expects international team-mate Ramos to stay put, despite an impasse over contract negotiations.

"I've always said that Sergio is one of the best centre-backs around," Iniesta was quoted as saying.

"He's already in a great team and to be honest, I can't see Madrid letting him leave."

Ramos has two years remaining on a lucrative six-year deal signed back in July 2011, but the former Sevilla defender is reportedly unhappy because president Florentino Perez has not offered a new contract.