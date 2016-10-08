Injured Allen to miss Georgia clash

Joe Allen will miss Wales' World Cup qualifier against Georgia with a hamstring injury, manager Chris Coleman has confirmed.

Stoke City midfielder Allen, who has scored in his last two matches for both club and country, was replaced by David Edwards 56 minutes into Thursday's 2-2 draw in Austria, having initially put Wales in front.

But the former Swansea City and Liverpool man will sit out Sunday's Group D fixture at Cardiff City Stadium, adding to Coleman's injury problems in central midfield, with Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey already ruled out.

"He won't be there tomorrow," said Coleman of Allen. "He's unfit. It's a shame.

"The players are capable. They never let us down. We are without Aaron and Joe. No problem, we are good enough to perform.

"We stick to our identity and max out on the pitch. We stick to the game plan, digging in, not making it easy for the opposition."

Coleman expressed optimism that Allen could be fit to return for Stoke at home to Sunderland next weekend.