Injured Clichy withdraws from France squad
By app
Gael Clichy has pulled out injured of Wednesday's friendly international against Italy in Parma and has been replaced in the France squad by the uncapped Benoit Tremoulinas, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.
The FFF said on their website that full back Clichy had picked up a lower back injury in Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.
