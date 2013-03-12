Injury ends Miyaichi's FA Cup final dreams

Japan international Miyaichi, 20, suffered an ankle injury after coming on as a substitute in Wigan's 3-0 shock quarter-final win at Everton on Saturday which put the Premier League strugglers into the last four for the first time in their 81-year history.

Wigan said on their official Twitter feed that they were still awaiting the result of scans on Miyaichi, who joined the Latics on a season-long loan from Arsenal but has made just seven appearances, six as a substitute.

The youngster is now set to miss Wigan's semi-final against either Millwall or Blackburn Rovers at Wembley on the weekend of April 13-14, as well as the team's relegation run-in.

Miyaichi's injury means that if Manchester United, who play Chelsea in a quarter-final replay, make it through to the final on May 11, their midfielder Shinji Kagawa could become the first Japanese to play in the final.