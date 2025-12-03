When is the World Cup 2026 draw? Date, format, rules and fixture schedule
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw, as the qualified teams wait to find out their group-stage opponents
The countdown to next summer's World Cup is well and truly on.
It is now just over six months until the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, kicks off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
With 42 of the 48 competing countries confirmed - the final six will be decided in the play-offs next March - attention turns to the World Cup 2026 draw, where teams will find out their group-stage opponents.
When is the World Cup 2026 draw and how does it work?
Next year's edition of the tournament will be the biggest World Cup to date, with the number of teams ballooning from 32 to 48.
It means there will be a record 104 matches, taking place at 16 stadiums across North America, with 72 games in the expanded group stage alone.
The draw will take place this Friday, December 5, at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, starting at 5pm UK time. It will be broadcast live on BBC Two and streamed on the FIFA YouTube channel.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino will oversee proceedings, although it is unlikely the draw itself will start bang on 5pm, with previous ceremonies involving various speeches, special guests and more before the main event.
The 48 teams have been divided into four pots of 12 countries, with the 12 groups formed by drawing one country from each pot.
Pot one features the United States, Mexico and Canada, plus the nine highest-placed teams in the FIFA rankings, while the six spots assigned to the play-off winners are all in pot four - which means the final team in six of the 12 groups will not be confirmed until next March.
No more than two European teams can be drawn in the same group, while it is only one per group for each of the other confederations.
Mexico, Canada and the United States have already been assigned to groups A, B and D respectively, while FIFA have also announced that the top four teams in the rankings - European champions Spain, World Cup holders Argentina, France and England - will each be in different 'pathways' to the semi-finals, meaning that if they all win their groups they cannot meet until the last four.
The match schedule will be announced the day after the draw, on Saturday, December 6, giving FIFA the chance to work out which kick-off times and venues suit fans in North America and around the world.
The group stage runs from June 11 to June 27, with the last 32 starting the following day. The final will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.
