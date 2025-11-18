Watch Wales vs North Macedonia: TV & streaming info for World Cup 2026 qualifier with an automatic berth a slim possibility

Watch Wales vs North Macedonia as Group J chasers pray for a miracle elsewhere, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Wales vs North Macedonia: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff ► TV & Streaming: BBC THREE / BBC ONE Wales / S4C (UK) , Fubo (US) ► FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

If Craig Bellamy could have chosen a group rival from whom to need a favour at the final hurdle, the chances are he wouldn't have plumped for Liechtenstein.

That's the situation for the Wales boss and for Blagoja Milevski, his counterpart in the North Macedonia dugout at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Wales vs North Macedonia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs North Macedonia for FREE in the UK

Public broadcaster BBC owns the rights to the final Wales qualifier against North Macedonia and the game will be available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service for television licence holders in the United Kingdom.

Coverage is free but geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling outside the United Kingdom right now – more on that below.

Watch Wales vs North Macedonia from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Wales vs North Macedonia in the UK

North Macedonia's visit to Cardiff will be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

It will be shown on BBC THREE and on BBC ONE Wales as well as being available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

How to watch Wales vs North Macedonia in the US

Live coverage of Wales vs North Macedonia will be available for fans in the United States via Fubo TV.

Wales vs North Macedonia: Match Preview

Wales and North Macedonia are in third and second respectively, separated by goal difference that doesn't count for much given the status of Group J.

Leaders Belgium are two points ahead of the chasing pair, who will be eager to overpower one another just in case the team sitting in eighth position in the FIFA World Rankings slip up in their last game.

198 places below the Red Devils you'll find Liechtenstein, their last group opponents. They haven't collected a point. They haven't even scored a goal. Belgium put six past them in Anderlecht in September.

Thus, there's little genuine jeopardy to be find in south Wales on Tuesday night. Either Wales or North Macedonia will claim second spot in the group and take the play-off place but the losing team – or Wales, in the event of a draw – will be saved by their Nations League ranking and join the play-offs regardless.

Bellamy's Wales have won four of their seven qualifiers up to this point but needed a Jordan James goal to squeak past Liechtenstein in their most recent outing.

There was no shortage of drama when these two teams faced off in Skopje in March. The top end of the group might have turned out differently otherwise.

North Macedonia thought they'd won it when Bojan Miovski, formerly of Aberdeen, then of Girona and now of Rangers, scored in stoppage time. AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks had an even later equaliser up his sleeve.