Is Arsenal defender Gabriel injured this week? Premier League injury update

Arsenal could be without key centre-back Gabriel for Tuesday night's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners defender was forced off late on in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace 10 years ago, having taken a knock to his knee.

As such, the Brazilian will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he will be available for the clash at the City Ground.

Will Arsenal defender Gabriel be fit enough to play against Nottingham forest tonight?

Gabriel bagged a brace in a man-of-the-match performance against Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel will return for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest, although Mikel Arteta's words following his withdrawal against Crystal Palace seemed to suggest the issue was not a serious one. The Gunners boss said:

"He had some discomfort from a tackle in the first half and he was struggling a bit, so it was the right moment to take him off the field."

The official Fantasy Premier League offers further encouragement for Gunners fans (and FPL players), claiming that Gabriel has a 75% chance of playing tonight.

Arsenal will certainly be keeping everything crossed that the 26-year-old is passed fit: his robust partnership with William Saliba has been integral to the North London side maintaining one of the Premier League's best defensive records this season.

Arteta and co. head to Forest third in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

This is their first visit to the City Ground since their Premier League title challenge was mathematically ended with a 1-0 defeat there last May.

