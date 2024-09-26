Is Arsenal star David Raya injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners followed up last weekend's drama-packed 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium against title rivals Manchester City with a 5-1 stroll against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup midweek, but face a number of injury issues.

Midfield duo Martin Odergaard and Mikel Merino have already been ruled out, but there is also a question mark surrounding goalkeeper David Raya.

Is David Raya injured this weekend?

Mikel Arteta has a call to make on Raya (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

David Raya suffered a muscle injury in the closing stages of the draw at the Etihad, as the 10-man Gunners absorbed a barrage of City attacks before finally conceding a 98th-minute John Stones equaliser.

The Spaniard was seen dropping to the turf and receiving treatment during the closing stages and was later spotted with a bandage on his thigh.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Boss Mikel Arteta did not include Raya in his squad to face Bolton on Wednesday evening, with 16-year-old Jack Porter making a senior debut as the League One side were dispatched 5-1 at the Emirates.

The Gunners had to turn to Porter because Raya's back-up Neto, who was signed from Bournemouth last month, was cup-tied, while third-choice stopper Tommy Setford is currently injured.

Speaking after the win over the Trotters, Arteta was able to give more information on Raya's condition.

"We don’t know yet," he replied when asked when Raya is likely to return. "He’s got a muscular injury so we need to check.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Were BETTER Than They Looked Against Atalanta

Should Raya fail to win his fitness battle ahead of the visit of the Foxes, then Arteta will likely turn to Neto, as the Cherries loanee will be available to return to the squad for this Premier League clash, and Porter will drop to the bench.

Arteta will face the media again on Friday morning for his pre-match press conference, where he will likely give a final update on Raya's fitness before the game.