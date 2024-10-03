Is Aston Villa star Amadou Onana injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Aston Villa enjoyed one of the most famous wins in the club's recent history on Wednesday evening when they defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Substitute Jhon Duran came off the bench to net a 79th-minute winner against the German giants to leave Villa Park rocking as Unai Emery's side continued their strong start to the season.

But it wasn't all good news as the Villans suffered a major injury scare ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Is Amadou Onana injured this weekend?

Villa welcome an out-of-sorts Red Devils team to the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon and will look to pile more misery on to under-fire boss Erik ten Hag, who is feeling the pressure following his side's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

But Emery will be sweating on the fitness of summer signing Amadou Onana, who joined the club from Everton in a £50million deal in July and has been a key cog in the team's strong early-season form.

Onana limped off in the 60th minute of Wednesday night's Champions League tie, with Ross Barkley replacing him for the final third of the match.

The 23-year-old appeared to have a hamstring issue as he left the pitch, indicating he is a big doubt to be fit for Sunday afternoon's match.

Emery did not provide an update on he Belgian international's future following the victory. Onana is likely to undergo assessment on Thursday, so the Villa boss should be able to offer more information on whether or not the midfielder will be fit to face the Red Devils when he addresses the media on Friday.

Onana isn't the only player who was forced off against Bayern, with Jacob Ramsey having to be substituted before the half-hour mark with what looked like a groin issue. Leon Bailey replaced the homegrown Villa star.

Villa have also seen Matty Cash and John McGinn sidelined in recent weeks, with the former believed to be in contention this weekend, while the Scot is expected to miss out.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara have both returned to training following their long lay-offs, but are not yet match-fit.