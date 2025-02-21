Is Beth Mead injured? Nations League injury update on England forward

Beth Mead has been a key figure for England in recent years

Supporters may be wondering why Beth Mead is not included in the England squad to play Portugal on Friday night.

The Arsenal player withdrew from the squad for the Lionesses Nations League games against Portugal and Spain because of injury.

Mead, who won the Euros with England in 2022, was an unused substitute in the Gunners last match and there has been no specific update about the nature of her issue.

Beth Mead: How long will she be out for?

Beth Mead has played for Arsenal since 2017 (Image credit: Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The length Mead will be on the sidelines has not been confirmed.

The 29-year-old has had a bumpy few years with injury after she sustained an ACL injury which ruled her out of the 2023 World Cup. She has since returned to the pitch and has been in fine form.

Beth Mead was the Golden Ball winner of the 2022 Euros (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Mead's absence in the team means Chloe Kelly has been called up for the Nations League matches.

Her call-up came just six days after she was left out of the squad following a lack of minutes in the first half of the season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kelly made her debut for loan club Arsenal in the North London derby, which Arsenal won 5-0, on 16 February.

Mead's injury is not the only one England and Arsenal have been dealt. Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy also had to withdraw with Lucy Parker coming into Sarina Wiegman's squad.

Arsenal boss Renée Slegers confirmed after the North London derby Wubben-Moy had picked up a "minor muscle injury".

England kick-off their Nations League campaign against Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão on Friday.

The team then play world champions Spain at Wembley on Wednesday.