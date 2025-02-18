Is this Arsenal strike goal of the season?

Emily Fox has been a star for Arsenal and national team the US

Arsenal demolished Tottenham 5-0 in the Women's Super League North London derby and the final goal scored could win goal of the season.

Defender Emily Fox received the ball more than 25 yards out, took a touch and rocketed the ball into the top left corner to send the Emirates wild.

The goal finished a dominant display for the Gunners which kept them in the top three of the WSL table.

Arsenal for goal of the season: Who are the other contenders?

A BANGER FROM EMILY FOX 🤯A long range strike from Fox that goes in off the post!

US international Fox told Hayters TV of her goal: “Yeah, before I got it, Leah [Williamson] screamed at me to shoot it. So I had a lot of clarity on what I was gonna do.

"But yeah, just the right timing, right contact and [it] ended up great. I was happy to kind of finish it off for the team and win."

Arsenal are third in the WSL table (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Renée Slegers added: "I could visualise it! And of course, she's been practising her finishing as well in training. She's been doing well.

"And of course, she often contributes with her defensive qualities in our game and sets up really good attacks and crosses in the final third. But now she got on the end of it, which is great.

"I think she's the 11th goalscorer for us this year. And it says something about the qualities that we have in the team."

Fox was not the only player to put herself up for goal of the season contention in round 14 of the English top-flight.

Leicester City's Janice Cayman, who in FourFourTwo's view is the club's best signing in the last few transfer windows, also scored a stunner on the edge of the box in the club's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Belgium international hit a one-touch finish from a free kick ball, the goal being her second of the game in an inspired performance.

Other goals which could win the gong are Brighton's Kiko Seike long range effort against Everton in September; Manchester City's Bunny Shaw's rocket against Liverpool in October and Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's volley against Tottenham in October.

Last season the award went to Aston Villa's Danielle Turner for her strike against Manchester City.