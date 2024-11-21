Is Chelsea star Cole Palmer injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Chelsea head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City, and will need Cole Palmer on top form if they're to take all three points back to London.

Though they're currently third in the Premer League, Chelsea could drop as many as six places in the table if they fail to win on Saturday and results go against them, highlighting the importance of the match.

Cole Palmer is undoubtedly the side's most important player, too, so his fitness is of absolute significance to how they fare in the early kick-off.

Is Cole Palmer injured for Chelsea this weekend?

Lisandro Martinez injured Palmer a few weeks ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite playing 90 minutes against Arsenal in the last game before the international break, Palmer had to withdraw from the England squad due to a knee injury he had actually picked up a week before, against Manchester United. In the second half of that game, Lisandro Martinez caught Palmer on his knee.

Chelsea's star man did manage to continue, but in the build-up to playing Arsenal Enzo Maresca highlighted how Palmer struggled to train or even walk. Lasting for the full match against the Gunners clearly aggravated it again, leading to his national team withdrawal.

Palmer had to withdraw from the England squad after meeting up with them (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, though, it seems like he's back to full fitness and ready to face Leicester. After two weeks off, Palmer was spotted training in mid-week at Chelsea' Cobham training ground, while Maresca highlighted the injury situation within his squad.

"We have just one injured player, that is Reece," Maresca said in his pre-match press conference. "Unfortunately he felt something small and we don't want to take any risks for the weekend.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That news will come as great relief to Chelsea fans, with Palmer the side's clear attacking inspiration. Indeed, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals and assisted a further five in the Premier League this season.

As well as Leicester, Chelsea face Aston Villa, Southampton and Tottenham in their next four Premier League games. If they're to cotinue their charge for the Champions League, then eight points is the minumum the Blues will need from those matches.