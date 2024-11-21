Is Chelsea star Cole Palmer injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Chelsea face a tough trip to Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime, and will need Cole Palmer if they're to put in a strong performance

Cole Palmer Chelsea winger forward midfielder with his arms outstretched as he plays at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League
Palmer is Chelsea's most important player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City, and will need Cole Palmer on top form if they're to take all three points back to London.

Though they're currently third in the Premer League, Chelsea could drop as many as six places in the table if they fail to win on Saturday and results go against them, highlighting the importance of the match.

Cole Palmer is undoubtedly the side's most important player, too, so his fitness is of absolute significance to how they fare in the early kick-off.

Is Cole Palmer injured for Chelsea this weekend?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United is shown a yellow card from referee Robert Jones after a foul on Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on November 03, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez injured Palmer a few weeks ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite playing 90 minutes against Arsenal in the last game before the international break, Palmer had to withdraw from the England squad due to a knee injury he had actually picked up a week before, against Manchester United. In the second half of that game, Lisandro Martinez caught Palmer on his knee.

Chelsea's star man did manage to continue, but in the build-up to playing Arsenal Enzo Maresca highlighted how Palmer struggled to train or even walk. Lasting for the full match against the Gunners clearly aggravated it again, leading to his national team withdrawal.

BURTON UPON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Cole Palmer of England arrives at St George's Park on November 11, 2024 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Palmer had to withdraw from the England squad after meeting up with them (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, though, it seems like he's back to full fitness and ready to face Leicester. After two weeks off, Palmer was spotted training in mid-week at Chelsea' Cobham training ground, while Maresca highlighted the injury situation within his squad.

"We have just one injured player, that is Reece," Maresca said in his pre-match press conference. "Unfortunately he felt something small and we don't want to take any risks for the weekend.

That news will come as great relief to Chelsea fans, with Palmer the side's clear attacking inspiration. Indeed, the 22-year-old has scored seven goals and assisted a further five in the Premier League this season.

As well as Leicester, Chelsea face Aston Villa, Southampton and Tottenham in their next four Premier League games. If they're to cotinue their charge for the Champions League, then eight points is the minumum the Blues will need from those matches.

