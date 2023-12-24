Is Christmas schedule unfair on Chelsea? What Mauricio Pochettino said about Blues' three games in six days

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has criticised the Premier League's hectic schedule, believing it penalises some clubs and helps others.

With top-flight matches traditionally played on Boxing Day and teams often in action twice more before the end of the year, a number of managers have hit out at the demanding programme in years gone by.

Chelsea do not play on Boxing Day this year, but the Blues are in action on Christmas Eve against Wolves at Molineux, before a home game versus Crystal Palace on December 27th and a trip to Luton three days after that.

Pochettino's side were also involved in a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle on Tuesday, meaning they play four fixtures in the space of 10 days. And in the Premier League, it is three in six days.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will not have played for six days by the time their match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge comes around on December 27th.

"The problem is the difference between the teams," Pochettino said. "If we all play on the 24th or we all play on the 27th, we are in the same circumstance.

"But the problem is that one (on the 21st) and another on the 27th. That is a big disadvantage or advantage. But I don’t complain."

And he added: "The problem is to organise the situation better because it's not fair. It's not to make an excuse, not to open the umbrella before the rain. But come on, it's a fact. It’s the reality."

While Pochettino's side play three Premier League games in the space of six days, London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will have eight days to complete the same amount of matches and Liverpool nine.

Chelsea start 2024 with two cup fixtures as they host Preston North End in the FA Cup on January 6th and then travel to Middlesbrough for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final three days later.

The Blues' first Premier League game of the New Year is a west London derby at home to Fulham on January 13th.

More Chelsea stories

Every player the Blues have signed since Todd Boehly became owner

Are Chelsea facing a point deduction? Why fans should be worried

Jules Breach on why Mauricio Pochettino needs time and trust