Is Diogo Jota injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has been missing from the Reds' past two games
Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez have had a frustrating time on the injury front lately that could affect the line-up against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.
Jota was absent for Liverpool's Premier League win at Brentford last weekend with what Arne Slot initially called 'a little niggle'.
But Jota again missed out for the Reds' Champions League victory over Lille in midweek, with Slot providing a further update ahead of that game.
Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez both face 'weeks' out of action
At his pre-match press conference before Lille's trip to Anfield, Slot made clear that both Jota and Gomez would face more time on the treatment table, saying: “Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe, and both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks, not in months.
“But I’ve said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one, or the one that can sometimes add a few days or not.
Slot went on: “It is clear we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks but it is difficult to say exactly how long it is.
“But both of them are not going to be out for months, that’s for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned, of course.”
Jota has a muscle injury, while Gomez has been out since Liverpool's five-goal victory away to West Ham back on December 29.
Liverpool return to Premier League action against Ipswich in Saturday's 3pm kick off before rounding off their stupidly-named Champions League league phase away to PSV on Wednesday.
Slot's side are top of both league tables after a barnstorming start to the domestic season and a 100% record so far in the revamped European competition.
The only significant blots on Liverpool's copybook so far has been their at-the-time surprising 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest in September and another one-goal defeat in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Tottenham earlier this month.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.