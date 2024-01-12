Is Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Everton star Abdoulaye Doucoure could return from injury this weekend when the Toffees host Aston Villa.

The influential midfielder had been a near-ever-present before his recent hamstring issue and the Toffees’ Premier League form has nosedived in his absence, with boss Sean Dyche having a number of injuries and absentees to content with ahead of this weekend’s Goodison Park clash.

At a time of flux for Fantasy Premier League managers, Doucoure’s fitness will also impact their plans for the upcoming gameweek...

(Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Will Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure be fit enough to play against Aston Villa this weekend?

The Mali international has been sidlined since he was withdrawn at half-time of the Toffees’ 2-0 win at Burnley on December 16. The 31-year-old had netted in Everton’s previous two games when Sean Dyche’s men beat Newcastle and Chelsea and his absence was keenly felt over the festive period.

Everton have lost their last three Premier League matches which has left them teetering just above the relegation zone ahead of Luton Town’s visit to Burnley on Friday night.

Speaking in his pre-Villa press conference Dyche said Doucoure is making progress after returning to training and 'could be involved' onSunday.

Dyche also has a number of other injuries to contend with ahead of the visit of Unai Emery’s side this weekend. Dwight McNeil was taken off on a stretcher against Crystal Palace in last weekend’s FA Cup stalemate and is 'touch and go' for Villa, while Ashley Young is also a doubt.

Dele has had a setback in his recvoery from injury, while Idrissa Gueye is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal and Arnaut Danjuma is the subject of transfer interest from Lyon.

FPL managers may have to rethink their plans, as injuries are stacking up across the Premier League, while the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup mean the likes of FPL big hitters Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min are also unavailable.

