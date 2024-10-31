Is Everton winger Dwight McNeil injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Dwight McNeil is an injury doubt this weekend.

Although Everton sit 16th in the Premier League, they are five points off the relegation zone and on an impressive run of form. They haven’t lost in the league for five matches, beating Crystal Palace and Ipswich as well as drawing to Fulham, Newcastle and Leicester.

They will look to continue this form when Premier League action returns as they travel to the South Coast on Saturday to take on a Southampton side who have picked up just one point all season, but creative spark Dwight McNeil is a doubt, as Premier League injuries mount up.

Is Dwight McNeil injured for Everton this weekend?

(Image credit: Hummel/Everton)

Everton have only scored ten goals this season, but this tally would be significantly lower if it weren’t for the form of McNeil. The Englishman has three goals and three assists in the league and has been a pivotal player for Sean Dyche’s side.

McNeil failed to add to his growing number of goal contributions in a draw with Fulham but was substituted late on and went straight down the tunnel, presumably to receive treatment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The winger had been treated on the pitch by physios with an apparent knee injury, but to the Everton fans’ relief he managed to walk off in the 86th minute.

Sean Dyche said: “He obviously had to come off, he was on the edge so hopefully it is not too serious.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These comments were made after the game so the extent of the injury is not completely known but it seems likely that McNeil will not be a long-term absentee.

For those fantasy football fanatics, it may be wise to wait until Sean Dyche’s next press conference, although this will not be until Friday as Everton have no midweek game having been knocked out of the League Cup in the last round by Southampton.

VIDEO Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

With Ipswich, Wolves and Crystal Palace all failing to pick up a win, Everton will be hopeful of staying clear of the relegation zone, but keeping McNeil fit will be vital to this.