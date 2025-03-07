Kaoru Mitoma has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League's most exciting players

Kaoru Mitoma sparked an injury scare during Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

The winger went down holding his knee in injury time and had to be replaced before extra time got under way, with Danny Welbeck's brilliant finish providing a 2-1 victory for the Seagulls that sealed an FA Cup sixth round meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Brighton will now return to Premier League action as they host Fulham in Saturday afternoon's 3pm kick off.

Kaoru Mitoma fit and available to face Fulham

Kaoru Mitoma has been a key player in Brighton's recent turnaround

Brighton will have breathed a sigh of relief after realising that Mitoma's issue was nothing sinister and that he can be included against Fulham.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed at his Friday morning press conference: "He just had a cramp, so he will be an option."

Kaoru Mitoma is a Japanese international

Mitoma, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, has played at least some part in each and every one of his side's Premier League games this season.

His recent form has been particularly eye-catching, with his four goals and an assist in his past seven league outings helping Brighton turn an eight-game winless streak into five wins from their past seven.

That has seen Brighton overtake Fulham into 8th place, just four points off the top four.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be delighted Kaoru Mitoma's injury is not serious

Mitoma's brilliant goal against Chelsea last week - scored days after netting the goal that knocked Enzo Maresca's side out of the FA Cup - has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month.

The Japanese international arrived at Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 before spending his first year out on loan in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.