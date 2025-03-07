Is Kaoru Mitoma injured this week? Premier League injury update on Brighton forward

By
published

Brighton's stylish winger was unable to take part in extra time against Newcastle last week after going down with an apparent knee injury

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League's most exciting players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaoru Mitoma sparked an injury scare during Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

The winger went down holding his knee in injury time and had to be replaced before extra time got under way, with Danny Welbeck's brilliant finish providing a 2-1 victory for the Seagulls that sealed an FA Cup sixth round meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Brighton will now return to Premier League action as they host Fulham in Saturday afternoon's 3pm kick off.

Kaoru Mitoma fit and available to face Fulham

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion against Southampton, 2024

Kaoru Mitoma has been a key player in Brighton's recent turnaround (Image credit: Alamy)

Brighton will have breathed a sigh of relief after realising that Mitoma's issue was nothing sinister and that he can be included against Fulham.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed at his Friday morning press conference: "He just had a cramp, so he will be an option."

Kaoru Mitoma in action for Japan

Kaoru Mitoma is a Japanese international (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mitoma, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, has played at least some part in each and every one of his side's Premier League games this season.

His recent form has been particularly eye-catching, with his four goals and an assist in his past seven league outings helping Brighton turn an eight-game winless streak into five wins from their past seven.

That has seen Brighton overtake Fulham into 8th place, just four points off the top four.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be delighted Kaoru Mitoma's injury is not serious (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mitoma's brilliant goal against Chelsea last week - scored days after netting the goal that knocked Enzo Maresca's side out of the FA Cup - has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month.

The Japanese international arrived at Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 before spending his first year out on loan in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

More news
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool

Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward
Sir Alex Ferguson Cheltenham Manchester United

Which horses running at Cheltenham do Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp own?
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool

Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward
See more latest
Most Popular
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool
Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward
Sir Alex Ferguson Cheltenham Manchester United
Which horses running at Cheltenham do Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp own?
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
'Alisson is going to leave in the summer': Liverpool legend predicts Brazilian goalkeeper will depart Anfield at the end of the season
'We always joked we were the best pub team in the world. We genuinely were. We still went for a drink together, even when we lost' Kasper Schmeichel opens up on his time at Leicester City
Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in February 2003.
'I decided to sell Ronaldo, whom I consider to be the best player I've ever coached, but the chairman and I decided to sack him': Ex-Real Madrid manager reveals why he sold O Fenomeno despite rating him so highly
Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.
Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, greets player Harvey Elliott after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France.
Liverpool report: Huge transfer u-turn on the horizon, following PSG display
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Ruben Amorim, head coach of Manchester United, looks on with Antony of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on January 16, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
'To attribute Antony's lack of success at Manchester United solely to his physicality is a very superficial argument and does not reflect reality - he has become one of the best players since joining Real Betis': Antony's agent hits back at Ruben Amorim
Myles Lewis-Skelly
JULES BREACH: Football should champion personalities in the game and embrace the humour and mischief of goal celebrations - not punish them
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Is Jean-Philippe Mateta injured this week? Premier League injury update