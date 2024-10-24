Is Liverpool forward Diogo Jota injured for this weekend? Premier League injury update

Diogo Jota is an injury worry for Liverpool ahead of the weekend's action

Liverpool could be without Portuguese forward Diogo Jota as they head to the Emirates on Sunday for a potential early title decider against Arsenal.

Arne Slot's side sit top of the table after eight games, having taken 21 points from an available 24 including victory away to Manchester United as well as last weekend's Curtis Jones-inspired 2-1 win over an in-form Chelsea side. The Reds hold an immaculate away record in the Premier League this season ahead of the Emirates trip as they look to make it five away wins from five on Sunday.

Diogo Jota has played a part in all but one of Liverpool's league games so far this season, but with Premier League injuries increasing for everyone, will he be able to add to his appearance tally this weekend?

Is Liverpool forward Diogo Jota injured for this weekend?

Arne Slot will be sweating on the fitness of the forward this weekend (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Jota appears to have won the early battle for Arne Slot's favour, having seemingly tied down the centre-forward position in the early knockings of his tenure.

The Portuguese international has started all but one of Liverpool's Premier League games up front so far, displacing Darwin Nunez who has been restricted to minutes off the bench so far.

Liverpool have been imperious in the early stages of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Jota quickly became an injury worry after being forced off the pitch after just 30 minutes in last weekend's 2-1 win over Chelsea, picking up an abdominal issue after a tussle with Tosin Adarabioyo.

Slot remained coy on the issue after the game, telling reporters: "It is always so difficult with injuries, especially if it just happens, to see where they are after a few days.

“He got a knock, like we all saw, when he was trying to go to goal, brought down – that was not the biggest problem – but the other player fell onto him.

“That hurt him that much that he couldn’t continue to play, and he couldn’t come with us for now [to RB Leipzig].

“It is difficult to judge to see how long that is going to take.”

Jota has grabbed six goal involvements in just 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season, having battled back from an injury-plagued 2023/24 campaign in which he managed just 21 league appearances.

Currently averaging well over a goal every three games at Liverpool, Jota's fitness across the remainder of the season could turn pivotal if they are to turn their positive start into a league title in May.