Is Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Liverpool are hoping to have Mohamed Salah available again for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Salah missed last weekend's EFL Cup final victory over Chelsea, as well as Liverpool's defeat of Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Egypt international tore his hamstring in January and he recently suffered a reoccurrence of the problem.

Will Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah be fit enough to play against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon?

"It's touch and go with a lot of players, still with the boys who [were] not available for the final - like Darwin [Nunez], Mo [Salah], Dom [Szoboszlai]," Klopp said on Tuesday, the day before the Southampton game. "We have to see what they can do today."

In the end the Liverpool boss chose not to risk Salah, who was not even among the substitutes at Anfield as the Reds advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool fans are hopeful that Salah will be ready to feature at the weekend, although Klopp will not want to rush him back and risk a more serious problem.

Salah has long been a popular pick with Fantasy Premier League managers. And for good reason: he has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists so far this term.

